Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba caught without mask, argues with cops

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rivaba Jadeja was involved in a heated argument with a police constable on Monday in Rajkot (@ravindra.jadeja Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday.

While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

The cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

