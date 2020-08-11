State cricket units unsure about annual general meetings

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Usually, during this time of the year, state cricket associations affiliated to BCCI are busy finalising accounts and getting it audited as part of their preparations to hold annual general meetings (AGMs). Due to pandemic-induced lockdown, the situation is different this time, with most of the units in different stages of preparedness.

Last month, Baroda Cricket Association conducted its AGM online and approved audited accounts for four financial years. While a few other units are expected to follow the same path, others prefer waiting before finalising the process, given the relaxations offered by government in their respective states.State units of Madhya Pradesh (MPCA) and Jharkhand (JSCA) have to conduct AGM by August 31 and they have decided to take different routes. MPCA wants to postpone the meeting, while JSCA wants to hold it online. The associations of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been given time till December to hold the meeting.

“In a management committee meeting on Sunday, we decided to seek permission from the administration for the AGM in Ranchi. If permitted, we can have a regular meeting. Otherwise, we will meet online, as the AGM has to be conducted this month,” said JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay.The MPCA, however, has written to the Registrar of Firms and Societies, seeking an extension of two months. “Holding AGM is not possible in the present situation. We are hopeful the registrar will accept our request,” said MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao.

Associations from south are not fretting over the issue as they have been given time till December. “There is no such deadline this year. Accounts are getting ready and once that is done, we will take a final call after consulting the president next week,” said RS Ramasaamy, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary.

Karnataka State Cricket Association will also wait till October-November, informed secretary Santosh Menon.

“As per guidelines from the registrar, we cannot conduct in-person meetings. We will wait for a couple of months and if the situation becomes conducive, we can have a regular meeting. Else, we can decide otherwise,” added Menon. Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) held its apex council meeting on Saturday, which was attended by president Rajinder Gupta and secretary Puneet Bali. However, the same might not be possible for the AGM. “Apex council meeting was different.

For AGM, we have to devise ways to ensure safety. We are working on it and will decide the date and process soon,” said Puneet Bali, PCA secretary. With inter-district movement still a problem in Maharashtra, the state unit has not thought about the AGM which is due next month. “No question of holding an online meeting. We will wait for the situation to improve,” asserted Riyaz Bagwan, Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary.