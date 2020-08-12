STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cancer survivors Manisha Koirala, Yuvraj Singh pen messages for Sanjay Dutt

Yuvraj Singh wished actor Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery as the latter took a break from work for medical treatment.

Published: 12th August 2020 03:50 PM

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Cancer survivors, actress Manisha Koirala and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, have taken to social media to pen words of encouragement and prayers for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Manisha is not only a good friend of Dutt but has been his frequent co-star since the early nineties. Dutt and Manisha have featured together in films like "Yalgaar" (1992), "Sanam" (1997), "Kartoos" (1999), "Baaghi" (2000), "Khauff" (2000) and several others including "Prassthanam" which released last year.

On Wednesday, Manisha took to her verified Twitter account and wrote to Dutt, who is fondly referred to as Baba in the industry: "Sadden to hear about your health challenge dear baba @duttsanjay .. but I know you are tougher !! There has been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this too shall be yet another win .. praying for your well-being."

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted on his verified account: "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

On Tuesday night, trade analyst and industry insider Komal Nahta confirmed on his verified Twitter account: "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery."

Shortly before that in the afternoon, the actor had taken to social media to inform his fans and well-wishers that he is taking a short break from work due to medical treatment.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," the actor had tweeted on his verified account, @duttsanjay.

According to reports, the 61-year-old actor will fly to the US for treatment soon.

