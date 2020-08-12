STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CSK expect MS Dhoni to be part of IPL 2021 and 2022: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

The 39-year-old Dhoni is set for a return to competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL, to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Published: 12th August 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

N Srinivasan, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan with the skipper. (D Sampathkumar | EPS)

N Srinivasan, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan with the skipper. (D Sampathkumar | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan feels their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has not played any competitive cricket since last year's World Cup semifinal, will be part of the franchise in 2021 and 2022 IPLs.

The 39-year-old Dhoni is set for a return to competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL, to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year - 2022," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by indiatoday.in.

"I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don't worry about him at all.

"He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team."

N Srinivasan, the vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, owners of the CSK franchise, in January said that Dhoni would be retained by the team for the 2021 IPL mega-auction.

Speculations were rife about Dhoni's future since the 2019 World Cup as he failed to get a central contract from the BCCI.

ALSO READ | 'As long as I'm beating the fastest sprinter in team, I believe I'm fit': MS Dhoni to Sanjay Manjrekar

While Dhoni kept quiet throughout, in March, the wicket-keeper batsman hinted that he is stiil not finished when he resumed training at Chepauk before the IPL was postponed due to the pandemic.

Prior to that, Dhoni was seen practising at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association's (JSCA) indoor facility in his hometown Ranchi.

CSK have planned a short training camp at their base from August 16 to 20.

While CSK are hoping to leave for the UAE on August 21, Vishwanathan confirmed that all the players will assemble in Chennai on August 14.

"It will be a skill-based plus training camp. It can't immediately start off with skills because they are coming back after a long off," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Kasi Viswanathan MS Dhoni IPL 2020
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp