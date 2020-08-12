CSK to take 7 TN players for training

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government giving permission to open the MA Chidambaram Stadium for training purposes, the Chennai Super Kings will send charter flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Ranchi on August 14 to bring its players to the city.

The camp will also witness seven Tamil Nadu players taking part in the training, who then will be fly out with the Chennai Super Kings on August 20 to UAE and will remain with the team until the IPL begins on September 19.

Two charter flights have been arranged — to Delhi and Mumbai to bring players to Chennai. MS Dhoni will arrive on a separate one from Ranchi. The seven players CSK have chosen to be net bowlers include Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy new ball bowlers Aswin Crist, M Mohammed and Abhishek Tanwar, all-rounder J Koushik, L Vignesh and spinners Aushik Srinivas and M Abhinav.