STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Don't think seniors will find it difficult to get back into groove: Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 39, is getting ready to lead the three-time winners in the upcoming edition of IPL, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Published: 12th August 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (left) with bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji on Saturday.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (left) with bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji on Saturday

By PTI

CHENNAI: The presence of many players who are deep into their 30s is a boon and not bane for Chennai Super Kings as they head into the 13th IPL after the long coronavirus-forced break, the team's bowling coach L Balaji said on Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 39, is getting ready to lead the three-time winners in the upcoming edition of IPL, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Asked if the senior players would find it difficult to get back into the groove, Balaji responded in the negative.

"I don't think it's going to be that difficult, because all your life you have played this sport. So many years of understanding will come in handy to get back to your best," Balaji told PTI.

"Experience will definitely be important. It has been proven in big tournaments like IPL."

Besides the skipper, the franchise, among others, has in its ranks veterans such as Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo.

Dhoni is someone who believes in following the process, in giving opportunity and exposure instead of changing and chopping, Balaji said.

"Dhoni is always a process backing leader. There is no short cut in his leadership, but he is someone who believes in opportunity and exposure rather than cutting and chopping," Balaji told PTI.

Before leaving for the UAE, the franchise has planned a short camp here from August 16.

"Yes, if everything goes as per plan, August 16th we will start a camp. It will be only for Indian players," he added.

CSK was the first IPL team to begin practice (on March 2) for the 2020 tournament, which was originally scheduled from March 29 but was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Subsequently, the BCCI suspended the league indefinitely before it zeroed in on the UAE to hold the 13th edition of the lucrative event.

Balaji, a former India fast-medium bowler, said it is not easy to regain peak fitness in any sport straightaway after a break.

"It is not easy to hit the 100 per cent mark straightaway in any sport.

As we progress with our skills and fitness every week, we will look to improve our strengths in phases.

"But the good thing is that we had a camp in March and it is going to be a continuation of where we left in that camp," he added.

Balaji is expected to be in charge of the brief camp here which would see the Indian players in the team including Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla.

Meanwhile, eight Tamil Nadu players selected to travel to the UAE as net bowlers underwent COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and will be seen in action during the forthcoming CSK camp, sources said.

Among those picked include Aswin Crist, J Kousik, M Mohammed, Aushik Srinivas, L Vignesh and Abhishek Tanwar.

The team is expected to leave for the UAE on August 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
L Balaji Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp