STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Buttler, Anderson, Stokes among captain Root's worries as England go for the kill against Pakistan

Buttler's batting is set to ensure he staves off being replaced by fellow gloveman Ben Foakes despite his rival typically being more accomplished behind the stumps.

Published: 13th August 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Joe Root. (Photo | AP)

Joe Root. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

Root has dilemmas as England goes for series-clinching win .

SOUTHAMPTON: A rare winning start to a test series isn't stopping the questions from mounting up for England cricket captain Joe Root.

Can Jos Buttler still be trusted as the wicketkeeper? How much has fast bowler Jimmy Anderson left in the tank? How best can fellow paceman Jofra Archer be utilized? And, perhaps most significantly of all, how does England go about replacing Ben Stokes? The second test against Pakistan starts in Southampton on Thursday with England having won the opening match of a series for the first time in six.

Another victory will clinch a first test series against Pakistan in 10 years -- and a second series of this pandemic-affected summer, having already beaten the West Indies -- but Root's team has issues to address.

For starters, Stokes, the world's No.1 allrounder, will be missing because he has returned to New Zealand for family reasons.

It deprives England of a player who often digs the team out of trouble -- with ball or bat -- and will lead to a more specialist batsman, likely Zak Crawley, being added to the lineup.

Buttler should keep his place despite missing three chances behind the stumps in the first innings - two against opener Shan Masood who went on to make 156. The wicketkeeper also made amends for a falling batting average by scoring a crucial 75 as England successfully chased down a target of 277.

His batting is set to ensure he staves off being replaced by fellow gloveman Ben Foakes despite his rival typically being more accomplished behind the stumps.

ALSO READ | Muhammad Hafeez to undergo 5-day self-isolation, COVID-19 test after breaking bio-bubble in UK

A big debate now centres on the makeup of England's attack, given the quick turnaround of games -- the three tests take place in successive weeks -- and Anderson's acknowledgement that his radar was off at his Old Trafford home ground where he took one wicket across two innings.

England's all-time leading test wicket-taker was rested for the second test against the West Indies and selectors could follow a similar path a month later, especially considering Anderson's recent history of injuries.

Mark Wood would be the natural replacement on the Rose Bowl's fast track, while the uncapped Ollie Robinson is another alternative.

Archer has been used to open the bowling and as first change this summer, but Root gave English cricket's new star only five overs in the second innings of the first test.

England seem increasingly unsure of how to get the best out of Archer, who has been overshadowed by Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in recent weeks.

So it will be intriguing to see what pace attack England goes with  and the same applies for Pakistan as the tourists seek a way back into the series after letting the advantage slip at Old Trafford.

Pakistan opted for an additional legspinner in allrounder Shadab Khan, who was utilized for only 11.

3 overs in the two innings, and he could be replaced by Faheem Ashraf, a left-handed batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler.

Azhar Ali will be under scrutiny for his captaincy and his batting after underwhelming with both in the first test.

It can be argued he was too cautious while defending a sizeable target of 277 runs on a wearing pitch, with Pakistan letting the game slip away despite reducing England to 117-5 on the fourth day as frontline legspinner Yasir Shah was held back nearly 40 minutes after tea.

Before that, Pakistan could have easily batted England out of the game after getting a 107-run lead in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Ali's batting form is in sharp decline, with the captain scoring only 139 runs in his last 12 away test innings, without a single half century.

That run includes three ducks, the last one in the first innings at Old Trafford.

"After playing international cricket for 10 years, I understand when I need to take certain decisions," Ali said.

"When I bat, I'm not thinking about the captaincy, whether or not I'm out of form. And when I'm captain, I don't think about my batting at all, whether I scored a 100 or 0."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs Pakistan Joe Root Ben Stokes James Anderson Jos Buttler Jofra Archer
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp