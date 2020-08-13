Having more followers on social media doesn't make you successful: Irfan Pathan urges fans to 'stay real'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Thursday urged his fans to stay real as he stressed that having more followers on social media 'doesn't make you successful'.

Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, "Having more followers on social media doesn't make you successful, apparently you can buy them too... #stayreal."

Pathan enjoys a huge fan following on Twitter with over five million followers.

The 35-year-old former pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs which include 11 half-centuries and a century.

Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007.

He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the player of the match.