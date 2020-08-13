STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Fawad Alam makes Test comeback after a decade

Alam replaced Shadab Khan in the game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is the fourth Test match of his career.

Published: 13th August 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Fawad Alam plays a shot against England. (File Photo | AFP)

Fawad Alam plays a shot against England. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam on Thursday made a Test return after a decade and eight months as he was included in the playing eleven for the second match against England.

Alam replaced Shadab Khan in the game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is the fourth Test match of his career.

Alam last featured in a Test match against New Zealand at Dunedin for Pakistan back in November 2009. He made his Test debut in July 2009.

The left-handed batter became the 25th cricketer to make a Test return after waiting for at least a decade. He became the second Pakistan cricketer to do so after Younis Ahmed, who played 17 years after his previous Test in 1987.

Pakistan are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series after losing the first game by three-wicket at Old Trafford. This game is crucial for the visitors to keep their hopes alive for a series win.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first

England made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Zack Crawley and Sam Curran in place of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

All-rounder Stokes will be missing the second and third Tests due to family commitments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fawad Alam Pakistan England
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp