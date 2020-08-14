MPL becomes principal sponsor for Knight Riders' franchises in IPL, CPL

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mobile gaming platform MPL on Friday said it has become the principal sponsor for the Knight Riders' franchises in the upcoming cricket tournaments, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

CPL is scheduled to start on August 18 and conclude on September 10 in Trinidad, which will feature three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five other teams.

IPL is scheduled to start on September 19 in the UAE and conclude on November 10, which will feature two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and seven other teams.

"We are excited to be the principal sponsors for Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has been a household name right from the start and have won the prestigious IPL championship twice," Mobile Premier League Vice-President (Growth and Marketing) Abhishek Madhavan said in a statement.

He added that the association with Trinbago Knight Riders, which won the CPL Championship three times, will help MPL reach out to the international sports arena.

Madhavan also said the association is cemented for CPL and IPL this year.

"We are hopeful and optimistic about building on this association for the years to come."

"We are excited to partner with MPL, which is a vibrant Indian start-up company in esports and gaming. Our partnership across KKR in IPL and TKR in CPL will create new opportunities to socialise and activate our partnership," Knight Riders MD and CEO Venky Mysore said.