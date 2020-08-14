STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Skipper MS Dhoni, other CSK players arrive in Chennai for camp ahead of IPL

Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and his comeback is a highly anticipated sub-plot of this year's IPL, which starts on September 19.

Published: 14th August 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (in yellow) with his teammates

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (in yellow) with his teammates. (Photo| Twitter/ @ImRaina)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Enigmatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings teammates arrived here on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the IPL in UAE, where the World Cup-winning star will make his eagerly-awaited return to competitive cricket after a prolonged sabbatical.

Apart from Dhoni, others who have reached the city for the week-long camp beginning on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram stadium are Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav.

"Thirteen or 14 of the 16 Indian players will be part of the camp, including MS. Since they came after undergoing COVID-19 tests, their next test will be 72 hours before leaving for the UAE on August 21. They will start training from tomorrow," a CSK official told PTI.

The three-time IPL champions posted pictures of Dhoni and other players arriving in Chennai on their social media page. Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and his comeback is a highly anticipated sub-plot of this year's IPL, which starts on September 19.

All the players, except all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to participate in the camp. A CSK official said Jadeja would be missing training owing to personal reasons and would join the squad before its departure the tournament venue.

The official added that all the players would be subjected to two tests here and only if they return negative for coronavirus, they would be allowed to fly to Dubai. The franchise has picked eight net bowlers from Tamil Nadu and they will also travel with the side to the UAE.

The Dhoni-led CSK had organised a camp from March 2 ahead of the originally scheduled March 29 start of the event before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Dhoni had trained during that two-week camp which attracted a few thousand fans too.

However, spectators will not be allowed inside the stadium to watch the CSK players train now. The CSK practice sessions have been fan magnets, attracting thousands in the past.

The camp was planned after the Tamil Nadu government gave the nod to use the facilities at the MAC with restrictions being eased gradually even though the case load of the state has surpassed the 3 lakh mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK training camp Whistle Podu MA CHidambaram Stadium Suresh Raina
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp