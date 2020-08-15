STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'God bless our great nation': Virat Kohli leads wishes on 74th Independence Day

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the wishes on the country's 74th Independence Day.

Published: 15th August 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli addresses after the Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name in recognition of his contribution to the game at newly-renamed 'Arun Jaitley Stadium' in New Delhi Thursday September 12 2019. | PTI

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Team India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday took to social media as he led the wishes from cricket fraternity on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind," Kohli said in a tweet.

Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay. Nothing like stepping out for your country."

"Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India," said Shikhar Dhawan.

"The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, posted a video on the microblogging website where he reminisced the Independence Day celebrations in his school days and urged fellow countrymen to stay safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"Happy Independence Day. Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!" wrote Suresh Raina.

"Pride. Passion. Euphoria. Nothing can even come close to the feeling of donning my country's jersey. Happy #IndependenceDay!" said Mayank Agarwal.

"As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let's pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind," tweeted head coach Ravi Shastri.

"On this day, let's pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who made our freedom possible. May the tricolour always keep flying high. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day," said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

