STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL postponement has been 'blessing in disguise', says Shivam Mavi

The 21-year-old cricketer, who feels fit and ready for the IPL, said if the tournament had happened in April-May he would have missed his second straight season.

Published: 15th August 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shivam Mavi bowls during the U19 semi-final cricket World Cup match against Pakistan (File | AFP)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Shivam Mavi has said that the postponement of 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came as a blessing in disguise for him.

Mavi in last December felt a strain in his back during a Ranji Trophy game. After the match, the right-handed bowler went for a scan that revealed an L1 disc injury.

The IPL 2020 was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old cricketer, who feels fit and ready for the IPL, said if the tournament had happened in April-May he would have missed his second straight season.

"The IPL being postponed has been a blessing in disguise for me. Had the IPL happened in April-May, I would have missed my second straight season. I was scheduled to recover only mid-April," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mavi as saying.

"Then to cope that kind of bowling workload straightaway may have been tough, so the last four months have given me time to recover, rehabilitate and become stronger," he added.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. This edition will be played across three venues (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah).

Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. For the first time, the final will be held on a weekday (Tuesday). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KKR Shivam Mavi IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp