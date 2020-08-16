STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Success did not change MS Dhoni, he's same Ranchi boy for us: Mahi's friend

Known to back his players and his instincts, Dhoni rose from a small town boy to become Indian cricket's heartthrob.

Published: 16th August 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Called a legend by legends of the game, MS Dhoni's charisma as an exceptional leader turned him into a phenomena but for his childhood friends, he remains the same 'Ranchi boy'.

Known to back his players and his instincts, Dhoni rose from a small town boy to become Indian cricket's heartthrob.

He was chased insanely by his million of his fans and each of his moves (on-field) were under high media scrutiny but the Jharkhand boy handled everything with a wry smile on his face.

He became a poster boy of Indian cricket after his first international century and he never looked back. But success did not go into his head. Ask his close childhood friends.

"Me and Mahi have been friends for the last 35 years. Since nursery, when we were four year old. He got busy with his career and there have been ups and downs but he remained the same Ranchi boy for us," said Seemant Lohani alias Chittu.

The character of Chittu too became famous with Dhoni's biopic, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. "We have never seen any change in his behaviour. He has always been so humble and grounded," said Lohani.

"What should I say about Mahi. He has given us so many reasons to smile . So many trophies and achievements. We are so proud of him. I don't have words to describe what he means to us."

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni: He came, he saw, he conquered the world of cricket

Lohani said Dhoni did not change as a person despite rising to be a global superstar.

"Do you forget friends when you become a celebrity. If you have met him or known him, this question should not have arisen in your mind,"

"He is the Kohinoor of Indian cricket. There have been many legendary players but there will be none like him. The player you can trust till the last ball and the captain brought laurels for the country the way he did . It is my opinion of course," he said.

'Chittu' did not reveal much but indicated that he has helped almost everyone who crossed his path.

"Since he had started playing, there have been so many precious moments that it is difficult for me to choose one. I am not talking about the moments on the field . He has done so much for us which is difficult to describe. Yaaron ka yaar hai Mahi," he said.

"Media asks if he has time to meet with his old friends . Don't you see the pictures. In any case it is too personal that we never wanted to share," said Chittu."

ALSO READ | Organise a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to BCCI

Known as a private person, Dhoni has been a fun-loving boy since beginning says Chittu.

"He never keeps quiet when he is with friends. He is a fun loving normal boy but we don't discuss Cricket. There are many other topics to talk about. We are his close friends but cricket is his love."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranchi boy MS Dhoni
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp