Brand MS Dhoni will not be affected by retirement, say managers

On an average, the Ranchi superstar costs advertisers around Rs 5 crore per year for each brand deal with minimum duration of the contracts staying till one year.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The international career of MS Dhoni is over, but his legacy will remain. This extends way beyond the cricket field. The former skipper is one of the biggest brand names, with around 30 endorsements at present. His demand didn't diminish after last year's World Cup and his business associates think this will not decrease after his retirement from international cricket.

"Dhoni is seen not just as a cricketer, but as a leader of men. That's his image. His name has spread to nearly 150 countries after the biopic (MS Dhoni, the Untold Story starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput). Figures like him don't lose popularity after they retire. I feel his value will increase and he will remain in demand," said Dhoni's long time business partner Arun Pandey.

IPL 2020: Bowlers will have to be careful while facing MS Dhoni, warns Irfan Pathan

On an average, the Ranchi superstar costs advertisers around Rs 5 crore per year for each deal. Minimum duration of the contracts is one year. It can go up to seven or eight years. At present, he earns around Rs 150 crore per year from endorsements. "To give you an idea of his popularity, after last year's World Cup he has signed close to 10 deals," said Pandey. Mastercard, Gulf Oil, Dream XI and Go Daddy are some of the brands Dhoni endorses.

His managers bank on the belief that Dhoni's connect with the masses cannot be compared with other mega cricket stars, like Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli. They also command big money, but Dhoni's "flavour and following" is different. This helps him bag contracts for products ranging to a wide variety, not just the niche.

Mihir Diwakar, MD of Aarka Sports which manages Dhoni and other cricketers, feels that the retirement might see India's most successful Test captain concentrate more on business-related activities. "Because the contractual obligations will no longer exist, we can even see him become a partner in the company. Him not being an active cricketer may affect the brand value to an extent, but I don't think it will be significant."

Post retirement, organic fertilisers will be MS Dhoni's new venture

Along with business, the honorary lieutenant colonel of Indian Army may also spend more time with soldiers. "You could guess from the date of his retirement announcement how patriotic he is or how close the nation is to his heart. So expect him to devote more time to these activities now, since the playing commitments are not there anymore," said Pandey.

