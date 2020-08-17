STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect

As per a CSA statement, Nenzani stepped down on Friday, less than a month before he was expected to be at the board's AGM on September 5.

Chris Nenzani (Official CSA | Twitter)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Chris Nenzani has resigned as Cricket South Africa (CSA) president with immediate effect following a tumultuous seven-year reign that was marred by allegations of corruption.

His term was extended by 12 months in 2019.

"Mr.Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population," read the statement.

"Mr.Nenzani led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013.

"The Members Council notes that in terms of the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) the Vice President, Mr.Beresford Williams will act as President of the Members Council until the appointment of a new President at the AGM scheduled for the 5th of September 2020."

In December, CSA had suspended its chief executive officer Thabang Moroe amid allegations of misconduct with Jacques Faul named acting CEO.Moroe's case remains unresolved till date.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Nenzani resigned hours after CSA fired its COO Nassei Appiah.

The national team's performance has also been not up to the mark for sometime.

South Africa had a forgettable campaign at the 2019 World Cup and were thrashed by India in an away Test series.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who is serving as CSA director of cricket till March 2022, is expected to put South Afican cricket back on track.

Last month, thirty former South Africa cricketers including Makhaya Ntini, Herchelle Gibbs and Vernon Philander had come out in support of the global Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, claiming racism remained a part of the game in the country.

The players made their stance public after pacer Lungi Ngidi was criticised by ex-Proteas like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar for supporting the BLM campaign.

The development had led to CSA "reaffirming" its support to the BLM movement.

