Jofra Archer should play in third Test against Pakistan: Robert Key

Published: 18th August 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

England's Jofra Archer | AP

By IANS

SOUTHAMPTON: Former England batsman Robert Key feels speedster Jofra Archer should play against Pakistan in the third and final Test starting here on August 21.

Archer was rested for the rain-affected second Test here, with all-rounder Sam Curran coming in as England rejigged their side in the absence of Ben Stokes owing to family reasons.

"I would pick Archer," said Sky Sports pundit key, while admitting that being without Stokes has caused England a few headaches.

"If you ask all of those Pakistan batsmen, I reckon they would have been cheering when they heard he (Archer) wasn't playing in the second Test. I would do a straight swap between Curran and Archer. This is the problem when you don't have Stokes," he said.

"That would weaken the batting in conditions that, if it's like last week, won't be easy to bat in but I would go for an out-and-out bowler. I think England would then have their best bowling attack," Key said.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match.

Pakistan have drawn their previous two Test series in England in 2016 and 2018, and Key feels they could follow suit this time around too.

"Pakistan got 230, which I think was a good score in the worst of the conditions. This is a very good Pakistan side and they have a very good chance of levelling the series," he said.

