Misbah advises PCB to appoint Younis Khan as full-time batting coach 

Published: 18th August 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan. (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised the country's cricket board to appoint Younis Khan as the full-time batting coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed the 42-year-old former captain as the batting coach for the team's ongoing tour of England.

According to a reliable source in the board, Misbah has had a discussion with PCB CEO Wasim Khan on the subject.

"Younis has been appointed as batting coach of the senior team for only the England tour.

But Misbah has been very impressed with the dedication and hard work put in by Younis Khan while working with the batsmen in the team in England," the source said.

"Misbah has asked Wasim Khan to consider giving Younis a long-term contract with the team as he feels the former captain and teammate will only have a positive influence on the batsmen in the team," the source added.

The source said the board is likely to follow Misbah's advice and rope in Younis for a longer contract.

"Everyone has been pleasantly surprised to see the positive and cheerful behaviour of Younis although during his playing days he was known for his flashy temperament and run-ins with the establishment," the source added.

Younis, who is Pakistan's highest run-getter in Test cricket with the most centuries, had recently said he is enjoying his stint as the batting coach.

"Nothing would make me happier than to see Babar Azam or Asad Shafiq go and break many records in the years to come. I am working with the batsmen not just from a technical point of view but also on their mindset because it is the mental approach of a player which decides whether he will be a world class performer or not," Younis had said.

