STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Being emotionally detached from results significant to MS Dhoni's success: VVS Laxman 

Laxman said the former wicket-keeper batsman has set an example for future generation of cricketers with his conduct and contribution to the game.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Being emotionally detached from results contributed significantly to the stellar success of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired after creating an enviable legacy, former India teammate and batsman VVS Laxman has said.

From his calm demeanour to becoming the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, Dhoni stunned the cricketing world by quitting international cricket on August 15 with a short note on his Instagram account.

Laxman congratulated the 39-year-old for a path-breaking run.

"... I always felt that captaining the Indian team is probably the toughest challenge for anyone, you know, because there's so much of expectations from everyone around the world. But MS Dhoni has always been emotionally detached from the results," Laxman said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

"The way he has inspired millions of Indians, not only the sports fans, but millions of Indians on how to conduct and how to become an ambassador of your country, how to carry yourself in the public domain. And that's why he's so respected," he added.

ALSO READ | 'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni 

Laxman said the former wicket-keeper batsman has set an example for future generation of cricketers with his conduct and contribution to the game.

"Love comes from the cricketing fans for your cricketing achievements, but respect comes by the way you have conducted yourself, by the way you carried yourself," he said.

"When you see the social media posts, it's not only from the former players or the cricketing fans, it's from all the Indians, whether you take film stars, socialites, esteemed businessmen, politicians.

"Around the world, all the former cricketers, all the cricketing fraternity have thanked MS Dhoni for his contribution not to Indian cricket, but world cricket," Laxman added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VVS Laxman MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Retirement
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp