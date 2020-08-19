STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasturirangan: Fast bowler, respected pitch curator and a very humble human being

"We lost a great man. He will be missed by all," said former wicketkeeper KR Rajagopal, who played with Kasturirangan for the state side as well as Bangalore Cricketers at the club level. 

Published: 19th August 2020 08:27 PM

Gopalaswamy Iyenger Kasturirangan,

Gopalaswamy Iyenger Kasturirangan was not just one of the best curators, he was remembered as a humble human being too.

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gopalaswamy Iyenger Kasturirangan, a former pace bowler who represented Mysore in first-class cricket, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 89 and suffered a heart attack. 

Kasturirangan served the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as vice-president and became well known as a pitch curator.

Kasturirangan made his debut in 1948 against Maharashtra. He used to hustle batsmen with pace and troubled them with accuracy. Reading him from behind the wicket, Rajagopal described how special he was.

"He was extraordinary. Unfortunately, there was no method to measure pace, but one has to say he was very quick. Besides, he was very accurate. If you kept a coin on the pitch, he would land the ball on it. I have never ever seen a more accurate bowler. It was difficult for batsmen, who had to deal with his pace without a lot of protective gear. Some of them were scared to face him at the nets," Rajagopal told The New Indian Express.

However, when a chance came to represent India on the 1952 tour of the West Indies, he pulled out for personal reasons. 

The lanky bowler, who never played for India, scalped 94 wickets in 36 first-class matches. After his career ended in 1962-63, he went on to become a pitch curator. 

Looking after the surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for over two decades, he was also the South Zone representative in the BCCI's pitches and grounds committee.

"The KSCA condoles his death... He was a fatherly figure for Karnataka cricket," said official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya. 

The association of Andhra Pradesh also expressed grief.

"He always produced good, sporting wickets. There was something for everyone, be it spinners, batsmen or bowlers. Results would normally be produced. He was one of the best curators," said former Karnataka and India pacer Dodda Ganesh.

Players also remember him as a humble human being, who encouraged youngsters and shared important tips. 

Former Karnataka captain Kartik Jashwant said, "He always had encouraging words for youngsters. He was also a selector when I was playing for Karnataka. I never came across anyone who had a bad word to say about him."
 

