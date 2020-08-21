STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajinkya Rahane's focus on physical and mental health, Prithvi Shaw's on training ahead of IPL

The Indian players of the Delhi Capitals team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and they will be flying out for United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the league that begins on September 19.

Published: 21st August 2020

Ajinkya Rahane. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ajinkya Rahane is focused on maintaining his physical as well as mental health ahead of a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) while Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw wants to make the most of training sessions in the next three weeks.

"There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I've spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family," 32-year-old Indian vice-captain said.

"So the time I've managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind." Rahane, who has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants said that a tournament in a bio-bubble will produce its own set of challenges.

"This IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running.

The key is to take one step at a time," one of Capitals' senior most players said.

Fellow Mumbaikar and dashing opener Shaw echoed his senior's sentiments.

"We have spent the past 4-5 months dealing with this pandemic, so everyone is aware of all the do's and don'ts.

We all have been preparing mentally to live and play under such circumstances, and taking all necessary precautions for our safety and well-being," Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

Speaking on how his team will be approaching the upcoming season, Shaw said, " We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year.

We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season."

