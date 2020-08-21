STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England wins toss, bats first against Pakistan in third test at Rose Bowl

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was recalled by England in place of Sam Curran in the only change from the drawn second test on the same ground in Southampton.

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot on a delivery of Pakistan's Yasir Shah, right, during the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: England won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

England leads 1-0 and is looking to clinch a first series victory over Pakistan in 10 years, as well as a second of the summer after beating the West Indies 2-1.

Pakistan selected an unchanged team.

The match will start on time after the toss was delayed by 10 minutes because of rain.

Lineups:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

