Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach, cites family reasons

The 44-year-old, who was appointed as Bangladesh's white-ball batting consultant in July 2018, wrote to the country's board (BCB) about his decision on Thursday.

Published: 21st August 2020

Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Former South African batsman Neil McKenzie has stepped down from his position as Bangladesh's batting coach, citing family reasons.

"Yes, I've resigned, only reason being time away from the family. With Covid, the schedule, and doing all formats, the time away from my young family would be too much," McKenzie told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"I've loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I've been fortunate to work with," he added.

McKenzie didn't have a full-time contract and made himself available only before and during limited over assignments.

He worked with the Bangladesh Test side during their tour of India last year, his only assignment in the traditional format.

The home series against Zimbabwe was his last assignment with Bangladesh.

