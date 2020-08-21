STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perry finds place in Australia squad for NZ series but participation subject to fitness

New Zealand will travel to Australia for three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

Published: 21st August 2020 12:38 PM

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, recovering from a hamstring injury, was on Friday named in an 18-player Australian women squad for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand in September but her participation will be subject to fitness.

Australia are the current holder of the Rose Bowl Trophy having defeated New Zealand 3-0 in their ODI series in 2019.

"We've selected a slightly larger squad than usual because of a number of COVID-related considerations and, with no matches leading in, players have been picked on performances both for Australia and Australia A over the last 12-to-24 months," National Selector Shawn Flegler said in a Cricket Australia statement.

The release added that speedster Tayla Vlaeminck was unavailable for selection while Perry has been named subject to fitness.

"Tayla has had a slight setback in her return from the foot injury she suffered ahead of the T20 World Cup which means she'll miss this series as well as this season's rebel WBBL tournament.

"Ellyse is progressing well from a significant hamstring injury and we want to give her every chance to be available for selection, so we'll continue to monitor her progress over the coming weeks.

" Matches will be played in both New South Wales and Queensland but given the current COVID situation changes may be required.

"Cricket Australia will continue to work with relevant authorities and advise any changes," the statement added.

Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa.

