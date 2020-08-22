STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Alex Carey 'disappointed' to lose vice-captaincy but understands leadership shuffle decision

Carey along with pacer Pat Cummins had shared the vice-captaincy title in limited-overs cricket since that leadership structure was implemented under then-new coach Justin Langer in 2018.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Saturday admitted that he is "disappointed" to lose Australia's white-ball vice-captaincy but added that he understands the decision to go back to a more traditional leadership set-up.

Carey along with pacer Pat Cummins had shared the vice-captaincy title in limited-overs cricket since that leadership structure was implemented under then-new coach Justin Langer in 2018.

However, last week skipper Aaron Finch informed that the team would be reverting to a more "streamlined" leadership process and Cummins will be the sole deputy, having been preferred ahead of Carey.

"I've had a lot of clarity around the decision. You're always going to be disappointed with that but I'm also really grateful and thankful for the opportunity I've had in that role in the past 24 months," Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I would love to still have the title next to my name but it's not going to change anything from my end. I'm still going to rock up with a big smile on my face and try really hard around the group. It's going back to the old model, which has worked in the past," Carey added.

The 28-year-old glovesman stressed that he is comfortable with the decision and just wants to resume playing cricket.

"The decision sits really comfortably with me now. I just want to play cricket for Australia andif there isn't a title next to my name that's fine," said.

"I don't see it as a setback, I see it as a really big opportunity just to go out there and perform my skills," he added.

Carey said with several senior players in the side, the team is not dependent on just the skipper and vice-captain for leadership.

"Pat Cummins is a fantastic leader and Aaron Finch is as well. Through the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell  there's so many senior figures and heads around the group that we're not reliant on just one or two people (to lead)."

Australia are scheduled to tour England for a limited overs series that will include three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals from September 4-16.

The tour will see Australia resume action for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted cricketing activities all across the globe in mid-March.

"I'm really keen to just to play the best cricket I can play. I'm just really excited to go on this trip, it's been six months (since) we played cricket," Carey said.

"You never know down the track  I really enjoy captaining the Adelaide Strikers and the Redbacks team in the past, so hopefully there's more of that when Travis (Head) is playing at Australian level and I'm there (with SA or the Strikers)," Carey added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alex Carey Aaron Finch Pat Cummins
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp