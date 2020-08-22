STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul plays Good Samaritan, donates PPE hoods to CISF personnel at Bengaluru airport

A philanthropist at heart, the elegant wicketkeeper-batsman has often been in news for his selfless gestures.

Published: 22nd August 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian batsman KL Rahul has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) hoods to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Rahul said that it is everybody's responsibility to make the CISF feel safe and comfortable amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The CISF is protecting us day and night. They are risking their lives so that we can live comfortably. It is not only mine but everybody's responsibility to make them feel safe and comfortable. This is just a small gesture from my end for them," said Rahul.

He had previously auctioned his 2019 World Cup kit for helping Thalasemia patients. The Kings XI Punjab captain is currently preparing for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin on September 19.

The season was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially postponed to April 15 before being called off indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown that had been in place in the wake of the pandemic.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni swaps business class seat with economy class passenger during flight to UAE

Eventually, it was decided that the lucrative T20 league will be held across three venues in the UAE due to the situation of the pandemic in India. Rahul had last played in an ODI against New Zealand alongwith the rest of the Indian team on February 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CISF KL Rahul Bengaluru airport IPL 2020
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp