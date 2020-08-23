STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL teams locked in hotel rooms in UAE for six days

They can not step out of their rooms under any circumstances. Even food is being served at the doorstep, according to a squad member.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was among the three venues of IPL 2014’s first leg in UAE. BCCI had shifted half of the tournament to the nation back then due to Lok Sabha elections

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before action, its complete inaction for six days for IPL teams. Six teams have landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are scheduled to reach on Sunday.

They are expected to start preparatory camps next week, for the tournament to be played from September 19 in a bio-secure environment.

Before they enter the bio-bubble consisting of the hotels, practice facilities, and the three stadiums, the teams are under mandatory quarantine, following government rules in the Gulf country. All contingent members to have traveled to Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah are confined to their hotel rooms, which is going to be their address for six days.

“We are secluded in one block of the hotel, after coming here straight from the airport. Our rooms had been allotted earlier, so checking in did not take long. Once in, we are not supposed to step out of the room for six days. Food is being left outside, in front of the door. There is nothing for anybody to do. Even gym and pool sessions can start (only) after six days of isolation,” said a squad member.

The only time they will come in contact with someone from the world outside is during the Covid-19 tests, which are to be done on the first, third and sixth days of their stay in the UAE. To be allowed inside the tournament bio-bubble, one has to return three negative tests.

“That apart, for six days, I guess all will be busy with phones and iPads if not watching TV or sleeping,” said the person, who did not wish to be identified.

It will be serious work for the players after this quarantine period. Barring a handful of players like Robin Uthappa or Jaydev Unadkat, few Indian players have had a proper feel of bat and ball in the last few months.

They will be hitting the nets from August 28, which leaves them just over three weeks to get ready for the tournament.

The BCCI has made arrangements at the ICC academy in Dubai for the teams to practice. The academy has two full-fledged grounds that host World Cup qualifiers featuring non-Test playing countries, along with indoor and outdoor nets and set-ups to cater to other requirements. It is within three kilometres of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It is not clear at the moment if all eight teams will have nets at the ICC academy.

