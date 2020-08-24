STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli warns RCB teammates against bio-bubble breach

Royal Challengers Bangalore conducted their first virtual meeting with players joining in from their rooms on Monday.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All eight IPL franchises have reached the UAE for the 13th edition. They are serving six days of quarantine in their hotels and resorts. Players and support staff are required to follow a strict protocol before they set foot on the training facilities from August 28.

Royal Challengers Bangalore conducted their first virtual meeting with players joining in from their rooms on Monday. The session was posted on social media, where skipper Virat Kohli and team director Mike Hesson stressed on the importance of following protocols.

Kohli asked Hesson of the repercussions if anyone violates the rules. “We have a document, written by the BCCI. It is basically a part of your contract. If there is a breach of a bubble, a wilful act, that becomes a contractual issue between RCB and the player. It will be dealt with seriously. If it's an accidental breach, then players will have to go under isolation for seven days, they will have to repeat their tests before being allowed back back in the bubble... Each and every player has to sign a document, which basically explains the consequences,” said Hesson.

England pacer Jofra Archer was dropped from the squad for the second Test against the West Indies after breaking bio-bubble norms. He had gone home without informing the team management.
Kohli explained if anyone breaches the rules, it amounts to "letting the whole team down" because it might happen at a stage of the tournament when they "cannot afford to lose that player.”

With the competition starting on September 19, IPL 2020 is going to be challenging for players and everyone concerned. Matches will be played in three cities, Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. There are strict measures. Once inside the bio-bubble, players cannot move out.

Wilful breach of IPL's bio-secure bubble will have strong consequences, says Mike Hesson

“We have followed whatever has been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times making sure that nothing is compromised. One mistake from any one of us could literally spoil the whole tournament. None of us would want to do that,” said Kohli, who is keen to get back to practice.

