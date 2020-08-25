STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Coronavirus: ICC announces postponement of Men's CWC Challenge League A

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

associate cricket

Canada cricket team in action (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the second event of the Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The second of three Challenge League A events which form part of the pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 and October 10 in Malaysia.

The decision to postpone the fixtures was taken after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities.

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table.

"We have decided to postpone the second series of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A that was due to take place in Malaysia next month. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans, and the whole cricket community," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an official statement.

"As a result of this we have fully assessed the situation in partnership with the Malaysia Cricket Association and participating Members with ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided to postpone the event," he added.

Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points.

At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp