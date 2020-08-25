STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dope-testing at IPL 2020: Three NADA officials, six DCOs to be in UAE; target of 50 tests

While the sample numbers may be limited but it is expected that the BCCI might collect a few blood samples too as transportation from Dubai to the WADA-accredited lab in Doha will be easier.

Published: 25th August 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals players Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw interact with Assistant Coach Mohammed Kaif after arriving in UAE. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three high-ranking National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials, along with six empanelled Dope Control Officers (DCOs), will be travelling to the UAE for sample collection during this year's Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19.

According to sources in the NADA, the agency is targeting collection of at least 50 samples during In-Competition (IC) and Out-of-Competition (OOC) testing during the 60-match event which will run till November 10.

"NADA will have nine people in UAE and they will also take help of the UAE's National Anti Doping Organization if they require further manpower, in this case chaperones who help in sample collection," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

NADA will have three teams with one official and two DCOs at each of the three venues along with local NADO staff in each of the units.

He, however, didn't divulge whether the entire cost will be borne by NADA or BCCI will share bill as it is being held outside India.

In India, it's the NADA which bears the cost of collection, transportation and testing.

"The NADA officers will be asked to stay in the BCCI created bio bubble," a source informed.

The NADA has asked BCCI to prepare five separate Dope Control Stations (DCS) in the UAE -- three at the match venues in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai along with two at the practice facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

While the sample numbers may be limited but it is expected that the BCCI might collect a few blood samples too as transportation from Dubai to the WADA-accredited lab in Doha will be easier.

Logistics will be a lesser hassle in the UAE compared to India where rising cases of COVID-19 have caused operational difficulties for NADA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 NADA IPL Dope Testing
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp