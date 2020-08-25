STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I had interesting chat with Ponting, will reveal contents next week: Ashwin

The issue became a talking point when Ponting, head coach of Ashwin's team Delhi Capitals, said he would have a discussion with Ashwin on the mankading.

Published: 25th August 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he has spoken to his IPL coach Ricky Ponting on the contentious issue of running out batsmen who back up too far at the non-striker's end but will reveal the contents of the telephonic conversation only next week.

The issue became a talking point when Ponting, head coach of Ashwin's team Delhi Capitals, said he would have a discussion with Ashwin on the controversial manner of getting a batsman out ahead of the IPL starting September 19 in the UAE.

Ashwin ran out England batsman Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end last season when he backed up too far, drawing criticism for his act as many called it against the 'spirit of the game.

' While Ashwin has reached Dubai, Ponting is set to arrive next week and the two will talk in person before the Indian reveals what transpired between them.

"Ricky Ponting hasn't yet reached (Dubai). After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already talked over the phone. It was a very interesting chat," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin said it's better to have a face-to-face conversation since the message of the heavily-accented Australians can get lost in translation.

"What happens sometimes is Australians' messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That's what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky."

Ponting had said he will have a "hard conversation" with Ashwin and won't allow him to repeat the act at Delhi Capitals since it was "not within the spirit of the game".

On Monday, Ashwin on Monday suggested the introduction of a "free ball" for bowlers if non-strikers back up too far, sticking to his stand that there was nothing wrong with running such batsmen out.

"Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too," Ashwin had tweeted.

When a twitter user asserted that the game is primarily for batsmen, Ashwin retorted, "Then take the run out on your chin and stay in!!!!".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin Ricky Ponting IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp