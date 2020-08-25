STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals appoint Ryan Harris as new bowling coach

The 40-year-old comes in place of compatriot James Hopes, who served as the Capitals' bowling coach in the last two seasons but will be unable to travel with the team this year.

Former Australian Pacer Ryan Harris. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday named former Australian pacer Ryan Harris as their bowling coach ahead of the upcoming edition starting September 19 in the UAE.

The 40-year-old comes in place of compatriot James Hopes, who served as the Capitals' bowling coach in the last two seasons but will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

"I am delighted to be back in the IPL. This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy," Harris was quoted as saying in a media release.

"The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can't wait to start working with them all," he added.

A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and four T20I wickets to his name.

In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers.

Injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015.

Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat.

He has also served as the bowling coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Harris joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya.

The 13th edition of IPL was shifted out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

