IPL 2020: Stricter protocols in Abu Dhabi makes BCCI sweat over schedule

Though the eight teams have already landed in the Gulf, only Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have set base in Abu Dhabi.

Published: 25th August 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals players pose for photographs after arriving in UAE to participate in IPL 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Confirmation of Abu Dhabi as one of the host cities for this year's IPL is apparently the main reason why the BCCI is yet to release the full schedule of the tournament starting on September 19. Covid-19 rules are stricter in Abu Dhabi than Dubai and Sharjah — the other venues. In the worst case scenario, officials may even leave Abu Dhabi out.

Though the eight teams have already landed in the Gulf, only Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have set base in Abu Dhabi. The other six have chosen Dubai.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have their own sets of Covid-19 protocols. A BCCI recce team led by IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel is under quarantine in Dubai. The schedule is likely to be finalised later this week.

It is understood that the BCCI is in talks with the UAE health officials over safe conduct of the IPL. However, there won’t be any relaxation of rules in place in Abu Dhabi. Though the BCCI’s standard operating procedure asks every player to be tested once in five days, Abu Dhabi has even stricter protocols.

It is mandatory for individuals entering Abu Dhabi to take a test at entry point. The result is given immediately for 50 dirhams. The result is valid only for 48 hours. While the BCCI tried to complete the Abu Dhabi leg in one go, six teams setting up base in Dubai makes it complicated. Hence, among the possibilities being explored include teams entering Abu Dhabi playing matches on successive days.

While this would increase the workload, given that the players are returning after a lengthy lay-off, there seems to be no easy way out. “It is very complicated. Which is why the schedule isn’t out. Back-to-back matches is one solution as teams can make use of the 48-hour entry card. It is not easy because others including match officials, commentators, television crew and event management people will also be around,” a BCCI official said.

ALSO READ | Jay Shah letter says BCCI state unit officials not invited to initial part of IPL

Protocols in Dubai and Sharjah are simpler than in Abu Dhabi and the BCCI is mulling if it can leave the capital of UAE out of plans for the play-offs if things don’t change. “We will have time for that. The franchises have shown great support. So once the UAE government clears it, the schedule will be out,” the official said.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are likely to face Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19.

