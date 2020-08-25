STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KL Rahul most comfortable opening the innings

Rahul feels that opening the batting gives him the chance to play the full 20 overs and make the greatest impact.

Published: 25th August 2020 02:30 PM

India's Lokesh Rahul looks upwards as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs. (Photo | AP)

Star India batsman KL Rahul. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DE:LHI: Indian cricketer KL Rahul feels "most comfortable" opening the batting for the team.

Rahul has scored runs at an average of 50.5 while opening compared to his overall batting average of 47.65 in the 50 over format.

Similarly in T20Is, Rahul has scored 1022 of his 1461 runs while opening the batting for team India.

In the IPL, Rahul has been the key cog in the batting wheel of Kings XI Punjab and has scored 593 runs in 14 matches during the 12th edition of the tournament.

Rahul feels that opening the batting gives him the chance to play the full 20 overs and make the greatest impact.

"Opening the batting is something that I have done all my life and that is something I feel most comfortable doing. It gives me the chance to play full 20 overs and I make the best impact when I play full 20 overs," Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League on their website.

In the 2018 IPL, the right-handed batsman had smashed 659 runs for Kings XI Punjab at an average of 54.91

"It's been fun so far, I had two good seasons with Kings XI Punjab and will try to win a lot more games for my team," said Rahul

Rahul will now be seen in action for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the IPL slated to begin from September 19 in UAE.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. 

