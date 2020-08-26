STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan set to play Test against Australia in December

The one-off Test will not be the part of the ICC's World Test Championship, as the tournament is limited to the top nine teams and does not include Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Afghanistan.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:21 PM

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan (L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh cricketer Musfiqur Rahim during the fourth day of the one-off cricket Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on September 8, 2019.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh cricketer Musfiqur Rahim during the one-off Test match betweenin Chittagong on September 8, 2019. (File)

By ANI

LONDON: Afghanistan are likely to play their first-ever Test match against Australia later this year.

The one-off Test is slated to take place from December 9 to December 11 in Perth.

According to a report in ESPncricinfo, both Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board are in an advanced stage of negotiations before finalising the schedule for the one-off Test.

According to the ICC's Future Tours Programme, Australia were meant to host Afghanistan in November, immediately after the now postponed men's T20 World Cup.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, many bilateral engagements have had their dates adjusted.

The one-off Test will not be the part of the ICC's World Test Championship, as the tournament is limited to the top nine teams and does not include Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Afghanistan.

The Test match against Australia will be Afghanistan's fifth game in the longest format after the country gained Full-Member status in 2017. 

