Caribbean Premier League​ 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

The Shpageeza Cricket League is scheduled to be played from September 6 to September 16, while the CPL final is slated for September 10.

Published: 26th August 2020 02:01 PM

Mohammad Nabi of St. Lucia Zouks plays a shot in a CPL 2020 match

Mohammad Nabi of St. Lucia Zouks plays a shot in a CPL 2020 match. (Photo| www.cplt20.com)

By ANI

LONDON: Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistan's domestic T20 competition Shpageeza Cricket League which features six teams.

The Shpageeza Cricket League is scheduled to be played from September 6 to September 16, while the CPL final is slated for September 10. "We have sent an email to Cricket West Indies. We will have players from CPL on September 5," ESPNcricinfo quoted acting chief executive officer of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Nazeem Jaar Abdulrahimzai as saying.

"They are aware about that. They are just waiting for the flight details so they will prepare for the players to fly out," he added. Nabi captains Mis-e-Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza League while Mujeeb and Naveen represent Kabul Eagles and Rashid plays for Band-e-Amir Dragons.

The 11-day mega event will feature 19 matches including four play-offs and will be played at the Kabul International Stadium.

