STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma maintain top spots among ODI batsmen, Jasprit Bumrah uncontested

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is in second place in the T20 rankings for batsmen behind Pakistan's Babar Azam and ahead of Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma maintained their supremacy at the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, occupying the first and second spots respectively in the latest list released on Wednesday.

Australian run-machine Steve Smith continued to top the chart in Tests and he is followed by Kohli and Smith's compatriot Marnus Labuschagne.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is in second place in the T20 rankings for batsmen behind Pakistan's Babar Azam and ahead of Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah held his numero uno position in the ODI bowling rankings, while Australian speedster Pat Cummins held the top spot in Tests and Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan in T20Is.

Among teams, India are placed second in ODIs and third in both Tests and T20 formats behind England, Australia and New Zealand.

Batsman Zak Crawley's monumental 267 and fast bowler James Anderson's match haul of seven wickets helped the English duo to rise exponentially in the Test rankings after the drawn final Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Crawley has ascended 53 spots to reach a career-best 28th position after recording the 10th highest individual score for England and their second highest maiden Test century.

He had started the series in 95th position but his 320-run aggregate has made him the fourth best-ranked England batsman after only eight Tests, behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Anderson has moved back to the top-10 after briefly dropping out of it since the preceding home series against the West Indies.

The formerly top-ranked bowler has gained six spots to reach eighth position after a Test that saw him grab his 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings and become the first fast bowler to 600 wickets with Azhar Ali's scalp in the second innings.

Buttler is another England player to make notable progress in the latest rankings update after scoring a fine 152 in his side's only innings of the Test.

He has reached a career-best 637 rating points and 21st position, three off his best of 18th achieved in November 2018.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has ceded the top spot for all-rounders to Jason Holder after missing two Test matches, dropping one point behind the West Indies captain.

For each Test missed, players lose one per cent each of their batting and bowling points with a cumulative effect of about two per cent on a player's all-round rating.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar Ali's return to form with a solid 141 in the first innings has seen him gain 11 places and reach 23rd position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained three slots to reach 72nd position after a fighting half-century in the first innings.

Part-time spinners Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq are in the top 100 for bowlers.

Fawad has gained 22 slots to reach 94th position while Asad has moved up nine places to 100th place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICC rankings ICC ODI Rankings Jasprit Bumrah KL Rahul James Anderson Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ICC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp