STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test rankings: England's James Anderson, Zak Crawley move up after remarkable performances

Anderson has moved back to the top-10 after briefly dropping out of it since the preceding home series against the West Indies.

Published: 26th August 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Anderson holds up the ball to celebrate his 600th Test wicket. (Photo | AP)

England's James Anderson holds up the ball to celebrate his 600th Test wicket. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: England batsman Zak Crawley's massive 267 and fast bowler James Anderson's match haul of seven wickets see the duo shoot up in the latest ICC Men's Test player rankings after the drawn final Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Crawley has ascended 53 spots to reach a career-best 28th position after recording the 10th highest individual score for England and their second-highest maiden Test century. He had started the series in 95th position but his 320-run aggregate has made him the fourth-best ranked England batsman after only eight Tests, behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Anderson has moved back to the top-10 after briefly dropping out of it since the preceding home series against the West Indies. The formerly top-ranked bowler has gained six spots to reach the eighth position after a Test that saw him grab his 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings and become the first fast bowler to 600 wickets with Azhar Ali's scalp in the second innings.

Buttler is another England player to make notable progress in the latest rankings update after scoring a fine 152 in his side's only innings of the Test. He has reached a career-best 637 rating points and 21st position, three off his best of 18th achieved in November 2018.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has ceded the top spot for all-rounders to Jason Holder after missing two Test matches, dropping one point behind the West Indies captain. For each Test missed, players lose one per cent each of their batting and bowling points with a cumulative effect of about two per cent on a player's all-round rating.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar's return to form with a solid 141 in the first innings has seen him gain 11 places and reach 23rd position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained three slots to reach 72nd position after a fighting half-century in the first innings.

Part-time spinners Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq are in the top 100 for bowlers. Fawad has gained 22 slots to reach 94th position while Asad has moved up nine places to 100th place. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICC rankings ICC Test rankings James Anderson Zak Crawkey
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp