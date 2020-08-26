STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

James Anderson isn't done yet, eyes 700 Test wickets

Anderson, who is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, asserted that 700 wickets feat might be within his reach.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Anderson (2nd L) shows the ball as he is applauded by teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Azhar Ali, his 600th Test match wicket. (Photo | AFP)

England's James Anderson (2nd L) shows the ball as he is applauded by teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Azhar Ali, his 600th Test match wicket. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: England spearhead James Anderson, who on Tuesday became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, reiterated his belief that he still has a lot "to offer".

Anderson, who is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, asserted that 700 wickets feat might be within his reach.

"I've chatted to Joe about this a little bit and he has said he would like me to be in Australia. I don't see any reason why I can't be. I'm working hard on my fitness all the time. I'm working hard on my game. I didn't bowl as well as I'd have liked for the whole summer," ESPNcricinfo quoted Anderson as saying.

ALSO READ | ICC Test rankings: England's James Anderson, Zak Crawley move up

"But in this Test, I was really on it and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I'll keep going. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet. Can I reach 700? Why not?" he added.

The 38-year-old is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619). The ace swing bowler had taken five wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Test against Pakistan.

"We're still in the Test championship. There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win. That's all I'm really interested in," said Anderson.

"There will be decisions along the way with the selectors and coach and captain around how the team moves forward but as long as they want me around I'll keep working hard and try to prove I'm good enough to play in this team," he added.

Anderson is the highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game. Stuart Broad, who last month achieved the feat of 500 Test wickets, is the second-highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Test cricket James Anderson England Cricket Team cricket record
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp