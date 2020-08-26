STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ranchi T20 aspires to be first cricket event in India post lockdown

If the BCCI allows, the event scheduled from September 10 to 27 will be the first authorised cricket tournament in India since the Covid-19 pandemic halted all sporting activities.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Groundsmen cover the pitch as dark clouds are seen in the sky over JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. (File| PTI)

Groundsmen cover the pitch as dark clouds are seen in the sky over JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. (File| PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even before the IPL kicks off in the UAE on September 19, the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi may witness the beginning of a T20 tournament. The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) on Wednesday received a clearance from the state government to organise the tournament. They have written to BCCI seeking a go-ahead.

If the BCCI allows, the event scheduled from September 10 to 27 will be the first authorised cricket tournament in India since the Covid-19 pandemic halted all sporting activities. "We received permission from the Jharkhand government on Wednesday. It will be a six-team affair in the inaugural season. Each team will have 15 players and four in support staff," Sanjay Sahay, JSCA secretary, told this daily.

Unlike T20 leagues in some other states, the event in Ranchi will not be a franchise-based one. And organisers will create a bio-secure environment. "All activities at JSCA complex will be stopped. Players and support staff will be allowed after Covid-19 negative tests. They will be housed in the premises and cannot go out till they are in the tournament. We will make arrangements for 120 players and support staff. No outsider will be allowed," added Sahay.

The teams will in all likelihood represent the districts. The association has 23 district units apart from clubs, institutions and schools as affiliated members. Six big districts including Ranchi, Dhanbad and Bokaro might field teams.

"We will form two teams to ensure all protocols including standard operating procedure of BCCI are followed. One team will be led by JSCA president Dr Nafis A Khan, who is a registered medical practitioner and the other will consist of medical staff."

Sahay also informed that each team should have two under-19 and one under-16 player in the XI. "There will be no prize money or player fees. The tournament will serve as selection trials for BCCI tournaments. We will finalise the teams and chalk out other plans including health protocols once we receive permission from the BCCI," said Sahay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JSCA Jharkhand State Cricket Association BCCI Ranchi T20
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp