Ashok Dinda gets NOC from Cricket Association of Bengal to play for another state

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday handed the No Objection Certificate to veteran pacer Ashok Dinda who was left out of the state team last season following an ugly spat with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose.

36-year-old Dinda, who was axed after Bengal's match against Kerala, is now free to play for another state. Dinda had requested CAB president Avishek Dalmiya to provide him the release letter to play for another state in 2020-21.

"We would like to hereby accord our concurrence to your request and this letter may kindly be treated as our No Objection Certificate to your playing for another state team in 2020-21 season," Dalmiya wrote in a letter to Dinda.

Dinda, who has played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, has 420 first class wickets and is the second leading wicket-taker after veteran Utpal Chatterjee (504). "I must assert that your contribution to Bengal cricket is immense over the years and it is something that would always be acknowledged and cherished by the association," Dalmiya added.