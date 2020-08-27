STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting arrives in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the team's Indian players and members of support staff reached Dubai for the tournament.

Published: 27th August 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (photo| Twitter/ @

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday arrived in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. "Welcome to Dubai, @RickyPonting," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the team's Indian players and members of support staff reached Dubai for the tournament. The players are currently undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also, they will be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of their seven-day quarantine, after which all the players who return a negative report for all three tests will be entering the bio-bubble. Former Australian cricketer, Ponting, has also begun his quarantine period. "My view for the next 6 days, hotel quarantine is officially underway," Ponting tweeted.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Ricky Ponting Delhi Capitals IPL 2020
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp