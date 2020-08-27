STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy in Delhi Capitals

Roy has pulled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a side strain, which effectively ruled him out of the IPL.

Published: 27th August 2020

England's Jason Roy

England batsman Jason Roy (File photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Uncapped Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, the top wicket-taker in last year's Big Bash League (BBL), will replace England opener Jason Roy in the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming IPL, starting on September 19 in the UAE.

Roy has pulled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a side strain, which effectively ruled him out of the IPL.

Sams' inclusion also gives dimension to the DC attack which only had right-arm pacers in their main squad.

On joining Delhi Capitals, Sams said, "The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year.

"I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I'm thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE."

He will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals.

Sams came into the limelight during last year's Big Bash League where he picked up 30 wickets in 17 games for the Sydney Thunders.

With Roy pulling out of the IPL, he has become the second English player after Chris Woakes to do so.

Woakes was also slated to represent Delhi Capitals, but the franchise later named Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje as his replacement.

Roy had been picked by Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 1.5 crore at the players' auction.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for Covid-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for Covid-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

Comments

