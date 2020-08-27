MI, KKR allowed to practice after six-day mandatory quarantine in Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a late-night development, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, who completed the six-day mandatory quarantine period, have been allowed to train in Abu Dhabi from Friday, after the BCCI officials held fruitful talks with the local authorities. Even Chennai Super Kings, who are stationed in Dubai, has been cleared to start training as the three franchises waited anxiously to get the green signal following a new set of COVID-19 restrictions put in place in the Emirates.

Although Chennai’s case was on expected lines, the development comes as a relief for Mumbai and Kolkata. They landed in the Capital city on August 21 and found out later that the six-day quarantine, as mentioned in the BCCI' standard operating procedure isn't enough, as the local health department had brought in new restrictions with effect from Thursday, which meant they had to spend 14 days in the hotel.

This forced the BCCI officials including IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel and acting CEO Hemang Amin seeking the help of local authorities. It is understood that the BCCI officials informed the local authorities about their extensive testing protocols which have already seen them test all those who landed in the Emirate undergo three tests in six days. Also, the bio-secure bubble, where the franchises are put in also seemed to have been highlighted by the board officials.

It is understood that the BCCI was finally given the green light late on Thursday (local time) thanks to Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who apart from being the Emirates Cricket Board chairman, also happens to be UAE’s Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development.

What had made the situation complicated was the new restrictions put in place by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, effective from Thursday. The new direction said, “Entry will be allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result or with a negative DPI laser test result accompanied by a negative PCR test result received within 6 days. The Committee states that the same type of test cannot be taken twice in a row within 6 days.”

Blue-tooth monitor

The British firm hired by BCCI to set up the bio-secure bubble will see everyone inside wear a band that will monitor movements. Players have to wear it at all times except for when they are in the field. Off the field, it will alert them if they come in contact with anyone less than six feet away. This ensures that every movement inside the bubble is monitored and breaches are noticed immediately. Also, players have been told not to allow anyone inside their rooms.