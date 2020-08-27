STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MI, KKR allowed to practice after six-day mandatory quarantine in Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020

Sources revealed they have started discussions to reduce the quarantine period to seven days instead of 14.

Published: 27th August 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians players (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a late-night development, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, who completed the six-day mandatory quarantine period, have been allowed to train in Abu Dhabi from Friday, after the BCCI officials held fruitful talks with the local authorities. Even Chennai Super Kings, who are stationed in Dubai, has been cleared to start training as the three franchises waited anxiously to get the green signal following a new set of COVID-19 restrictions put in place in the Emirates.

Although Chennai’s case was on expected lines, the development comes as a relief for Mumbai and Kolkata. They landed in the Capital city on August 21 and found out later that the six-day quarantine, as mentioned in the BCCI' standard operating procedure isn't enough, as the local health department had brought in new restrictions with effect from Thursday, which meant they had to spend 14 days in the hotel.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Stricter protocols in Abu Dhabi makes BCCI sweat over schedule

This forced the BCCI officials including IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel and acting CEO Hemang Amin seeking the help of local authorities. It is understood that the BCCI officials informed the local authorities about their extensive testing protocols which have already seen them test all those who landed in the Emirate undergo three tests in six days. Also, the bio-secure bubble, where the franchises are put in also seemed to have been highlighted by the board officials.

It is understood that the BCCI was finally given the green light late on Thursday (local time) thanks to Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who apart from being the Emirates Cricket Board chairman, also happens to be UAE’s Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development.

What had made the situation complicated was the new restrictions put in place by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, effective from Thursday. The new direction said, “Entry will be allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result or with a negative DPI laser test result accompanied by a negative PCR test result received within 6 days. The Committee states that the same type of test cannot be taken twice in a row within 6 days.”

Blue-tooth monitor

The British firm hired by BCCI to set up the bio-secure bubble will see everyone inside wear a band that will monitor movements. Players have to wear it at all times except for when they are in the field. Off the field, it will alert them if they come in contact with anyone less than six feet away. This ensures that every movement inside the bubble is monitored and breaches are noticed immediately. Also, players have been told not to allow anyone inside their rooms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abu Dhabi BCCI IPL 2020 COVID-19 Mumbai Indians
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp