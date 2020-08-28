Veteran England pacer James Anderson sets sights on Ashes tour next year

By PTI

SOUTHHAMPTON: After becoming the first fast bowler to amass 600 Test wickets, veteran England pacer James Anderson has set his sights on next year's Ashes series, saying he will do "everything he can" to play in Australia.

The 38-year-old made his red-ball debut in 2003.

Since then he has become England's leading wicket-taker and has earned 156 caps Test caps, including playing in four Ashes tours of Australia.

"I will be doing everything I can to be on that plane to Australia. I'm still hungry to take wickets, I still love playing the game, so I will keep trying to improve and stay fit," he told 'BBC Breakfast'.

The Ashes series is scheduled to be played between November 2021 and January 2022 in Australia. Anderson believes if he continues taking wickets he has a shot at getting selected for the series.

"If I can keep taking wickets in the coming months, then hopefully I will be on that plane," the pacer said.

Earlier this week, Anderson became only the fourth bowler and first pacer to take 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. He touched the milestone on the fifth day of the drawn third Test against Pakistan when he dismissed rival skipper Azhar Ali.

Only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets than him in Test cricket.

Anderson said his natural built and hard work has helped him stretch his career and hopes injury will not mar his plans of playing a bit longer.

"I've been really lucky I've got the body that I have. I'm very slight naturally which has helped. The bulkier guys do struggle with the forces that go through your body," Anderson said.

"I do work hard in the gym to make my action as economical as possible so there's not too much stress going through my body. Fingers crossed I stay injury-free and I can play a little bit longer," he added.