STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes admits his 'head wasn't in it' following father's cancer diagnosis

Stokes' father Gerard, a former Kiwis rugby league international, was diagnosed with the illness in January, soon after returning home from South Africa, where he had fallen sick.

Published: 29th August 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he had pulled out of the Pakistan Test series midway in order to be with his family in New Zealand as his father's cancer diagnosis left him mentally disturbed.

Stokes' father Gerard, a former Kiwis rugby league international, was diagnosed with the illness in January, soon after returning home from South Africa, where he had fallen sick.

After featuring in the first Test against Pakistan earlier this month, Stokes had left for New Zealand to be with his family.

The England all-rounder has been in isolation in New Zealand in line the Covid-19 protocols and will be soon joining his family. "I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it," Stokes told the New Zealand Herald. "Leaving (the team) was the right choice from a mental point of view."

Speaking about his father's influence on his career, the England cricketer said: "He was tough (on me). But as I got older I realised it was all for a reason. He knew I wanted to be a professional sportsman and he was drilling that into me as I started to make a career in cricket."

Meanwhile, Gerard has revealed after being diagnosed with the illness, he was admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg during England's tour of South Africa at the start of the year.

"They had to assess how I travelled (to South Africa) and from that, they discovered I had a couple of tumors on my brain as well," Gerard told NZME. "So, basically brain cancer. How that came about nobody knows but obviously I've had a few bangs on my head through my life so that's probably contributed to it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ben Stokes Cricket England
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp