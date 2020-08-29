STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mess and mayhem in CSK camp

Though CSK have been under quarantine after landing in Dubai, questions will be asked of their decision to host a camp in Chennai from August 15 to 20.

CSK

CSK cricketers

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For a concept that moved heaven and earth to ensure that the IPL takes place, developments in the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) camp might come as a big blow.

Though CSK and the BCCI were yet to make an official statement, which led to speculations around the number of positive Covid-19 tests, it is learnt they have to wait till Saturday. That’s when results of the fourth test will arrive. Only after that can they make it public, as per health directives in the UAE.

Apart from those who tested positive, their contacts have also been placed under quarantine, meaning they will have to spend at least another 10 days in hotel rooms before resuming training.

This will alter the schedule of IPL, which is yet to be announced. In case of the players who tested positive for Covid-19, as per BCCI’s standard operating procedures, they have to undergo cardiac screening before resuming training.

Though CSK have been under quarantine after landing in Dubai, questions will be asked of their decision to host a camp in Chennai from August 15 to 20. It is learnt that after CSK assembled net bowlers and started operations, a couple of them – a net bowler and an individual from the social media team – had tested positive for Covid- 19. They were left behind in Chennai.

This prompted the franchise testing all their contacts. In addition, those present in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association underwent Covid tests before the camp began on August 15. In fact, the CSK management had cautioned against a camp in Chennai, because of the situation in the city. While teams had placed their players under quarantine, CSK had no such plan in place.

That’s because all of their players arrived with negative Covid-19 test results. According to a video put out by the franchise on Wednesday, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said he had reservations about holding the camp. But it eventually went ahead. The BCCI is likely to question the franchise about the protocols and remind them about the need to follow the SOP.

That’s because mistakes can put the league in jeopardy. Inside the CSK camp, franchise officials and players were in good spirits. Though such developments can make way for neg at ive thoughts, sources revealed that MS Dhoni spoke to the players and the staff and told them not to panic. Results of the fourth test will be known on Saturday. It will determine if CSK will be allowed.

WHYS & HOWS

Multiple members of the Chennai contingent tested positive for the coronavirus in Dubai on
Friday. Here’s a detailed explainer about what happened and what’s in store...

WASN’T A BIO-BUBBLE MEANT TO BE SECURE?

Yes, but considering the squad, including the nonplaying ones, ‘entered’ the bubble only last week, they
could have been exposed to the virus in the appropriate time frame before that. They could have been exposed any time from departing to Chennai for the short camp till they set foot in Dubai on 21st of the month. This is exactly why all teams will be tested intensively.

DO WE KNOW THEIR IDENTITIES?

Nope, that is confidential information and CSK may or may not choose to reveal the names. Even if the franchise is yet to make an official statement, at least 10 members of the touring party are positive.

WHAT HAPPENS TO POSITIVE CASES?

They will have been placed in isolation for a two-week period beginning Friday. They will be brought back into the bubble after two negative Covid-19 tests.

WEREN’T THEY MEANT TO TRAIN FROM FRIDAY?

Yes. But because of the positive tests, the team will undergo another round of quarantine before beginning training from September 1. The entirety of the team have now undergone a further test on Friday.

WILL THIS HAMPER THE START OF THE TOURNAMENT?

The scheduled start date is September 19. Even if the IPL GC haven’t released the fixtures, there is
indication that CSK has been pencilled into play the opener. If a few playing members of the CSK
squad test positive, they will all be forced to isolate for two weeks. What happens then is not
yet clear at the moment.

