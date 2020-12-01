STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia thanks 'friends at BCCI' for home series amid COVID, slams Channel 7 for talking game down

India's tour started with the ODI series, which will be followed by as many T20Is before the two sides lock horns in a four-Test rubber.

Published: 01st December 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Tuesday slammed broadcast partner Channel 7 for raking up a dispute on the telecast of the ongoing series against India and thanked "friends at the BCCI" for assisting the conduct of the high-profile series amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dispute between CA and Channel 7 has intensified with the broadcaster lodging "an affidavit with the court here in a pre-discovery action," attempting "to prove its contention that CA breached its contract with a raft of scheduling changes this summer" in order to cater to the BCCI's interests.

The media company said CA is "terrified" of the BCCI and sought access to communication between the two boards, as well as executives at Foxtel, domestic broadcast partner, and state governments regarding finalising of the fixtures for the marquee tour.

"With so much positivity around Australian cricket, it is disappointing that Seven West Media has again chosen to use the media to talk our wonderful game down," Hockley responded in a statement posted on cricketworld.com.

"CA has maintained all along our commitment to delivering a thrilling summer of cricket...I'm proud to say we are doing just that. We remain confident in our contractual position.

"In the most challenging environment sport has faced, with the support of our friends at the BCCI, CA has ensured that the much-anticipated series with India can go ahead safely."

India's tour started with the ODI series, which will be followed by as many T20Is before the two sides lock horns in a four-Test rubber.

However, Seven West Media's chief executive James Warburton has said that CA should have started the summer with the day-night Test against India, which is now scheduled to start in Adelaide on December 17, instead of the limited overs series.

"The first two men's Dettol ODIs between Australia and India set viewership records and is a great indicator of the level of interest in the upcoming Vodafone Test Series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which includes the first-ever day-night Test against India," Hockley said.

Hockley also expressed gratitude towards the Channel 7 staff, who are continuing to do their job despite the ongoing legal battle.

"We continue to have tremendous respect for the hardworking people across Channel 7's cricket and news broadcast teams and congratulate them on the substantial increase in ratings cricket has delivered them to date this season," he said.

"We have, and will continue to, fulfil our obligations to our partners and supporters by scheduling a brilliant summer of cricket, despite the cost and complexity of doing so given the current public health situation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Australia BCCI Channel 7 india vs australia India vs Australia series India vs Australia Test series India Vs Australia ODI Series India vs Australia T20 series
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp