Really happy that Australia have devised a plan for me, says motivated Shreyas Iyer

Nothing comes easy in Australia. In the two matches played so far, their pacers have greeted Shreyas Iyer with a short-leg and leg-gully.

Published: 01st December 2020

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In Shreyas Iyer's breakthrough Ranji season in 2015/16 when he amassed over 1,000 runs, something about his batting made an impression on those in the Mumbai dressing room. In situations where he was supposed to tread cautiously, he did the opposite.

Batting at No 3, Shreyas would counterattack to seize the initiative right through that season, which saw him miss out on VVS Laxman's record tally of 1415 by 95 runs.

It made the 20-year-old an exciting prospect. 

In the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup, he was among those India experimented with in the No 4 position. He was showing promise, only to be discarded later on, but made a comeback after the World Cup. Four straight fifties followed by a century in New Zealand and two more fifties ensured he was given a long rope. Pass the Australia test and he has every chance of making that spot his own.

But nothing comes easy in Australia. In the two matches played so far, their pacers have greeted him with a short-leg and leg-gully. They have hurled well-directed short deliveries aimed at Shreyas' body, which have left him uncomfortable. In the first match, he got out in an awkward manner, confused whether to pull or play the upper-cut.

"I knew the short ball was coming. I was in two minds. I was thinking of pulling and at the same time I have the upper cut. I got stuck in between two shots and couldn't play the shot. Maybe that's the reason I got stuck in one place and the ball came and hit the middle of the bat even that time," Shreyas said on the eve of the third and final ODI in Canberra.

In the second ODI, Australia tested him again. This time Shreyas tried to be bold, even getting behind the line of the ball. There were times he looked unconvincing, but he tried to take them on. Though he didn't get out to a short ball, it continues to ask tough questions of him. 

On Tuesday, almost half the questions he took during the media interaction centred around the short-ball ploy. He maintained that he saw it as an opportunity to score runs.

"I know they've planned against me. So I'm really happy. At least they're coming up with a plan against me to get me out. I feel overwhelmed and take it as a challenge because I thrive under pressure. It motivates me to go against them. They set attacking fields, which helps me score runs. So, I take advantage of that and I see to it that I make the best use of it," Shreyas added.

There is talk of keeping him in Australia beyond the limited-over assignments in case Rohit Sharma isn't available. He was asked whether the situation demands him to make adjustments in the middle of a tour. Shreyas countered by saying the only adjustment he needs is in the mind.

"I feel it's just the mindset which you need to adjust. I've been playing for so many years and it's my first time here on these wickets. We all know the wickets are bouncy and bowlers are only going to bowl in the body area and the short balls are going to come. Rather than bending down too much, it's really important that you stand upright and play the ball, so that it becomes easy to pick the short ones. Every time I play, I give myself a bit of time, get set, and then take on the bowlers. And if they come up with that field, it's important that I get aggressive as well because with that, it's easier to manipulate the field," he observed.
 

