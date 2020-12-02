STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC T20I rankings: England now No 1 ranked team, India at 3

England defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final T20I at Newlands to complete the series sweep.

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

England Cricket Team

England Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CAPE TOWN: England have displaced Australia from the numero uno spot in ICC T20I rankings following their comprehensive series whitewash over South Africa in the recently-concluded three-match rubber.

England defeated the Proteas by nine wickets in the final T20I at Newlands to complete the series sweep. Dawid Malan (99*) and Jos Buttler (67*) made short work of chasing 192 to give England a 3-0 series win on Tuesday night.

The latest success means that the Eoin Morgan-led outfit have further extended their undefeated run in T20I series, which began in October 2018. England are ranked number one in ODIs and fourth in Tests.

India, on the other hand, are placed at the third spot in T20Is and will look to attain some rating points when they take on Australia in the three-match series beginning Friday. The Virat Kohli-led side are ranked second in ODIs and third in Tests.

ALSO READ: England batsman Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history

In T20I rankings, India are followed by Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.

In the players' rankings for batsmen in T20Is, Malan is at the top spot and is followed by Babar Azam, Aaron Finch and KL Rahul. In bowlers' rankings, Rashid Khan is at the top spot, followed by his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman and Ashton Agar.

In the list of all-rounders, Mohammad Nabi is at the top of the podium, followed by Shakib al Hasan and Glenn Maxwell.

